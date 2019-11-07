Menu
Crime

Teen sex teacher found dead with husband

by Megan Palin in the United States
7th Nov 2019 6:49 AM

 

A female high school teacher accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student has been found dead alongside her husband in an apparent murder-suicide.

Emma Ogle, 63, a career and technical education (CTE) Health Occupations teacher at Garinger High School in Charlotte, US, was arrested last Thursday and charged with a sex act with a student, indecent liberties with a student and a crime against nature.

Just a few days later, she was dead.

The bodies of Emma and her husband Michael Ogle, 59, were discovered inside the couple's Huntersville home in North Carolina on Wednesday.

According to police, a family member went to the home to check on Michael after he didn't show up to work that morning. The relative told police that upon arriving they saw Emma barricaded inside the family home with a gun.

Emma Ogle had been suspended from work with pay.
Emma Ogle had been suspended from work with pay.

 

North Carolina teacher Emma Ogle was found dead along with her husband.
North Carolina teacher Emma Ogle was found dead along with her husband.

 

Emma Ogle, 63, taught career and technical education (CTE) Health Occupations at Garinger High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Emma Ogle, 63, taught career and technical education (CTE) Health Occupations at Garinger High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Police said they received an emergency call from the alleged witness around 8am and attended the scene. For more than an hour, police attempted to make contact with the person inside the home. When authorities later entered the residence they found the pair dead.

SWAT Officer Odette Saglimbeni said: "Once our SWAT was able to gain entry into the home they did locate two deceased parties inside the residence and they were of Emma Ogle and Michael Ogle; they did suffer from gunshot wounds".

"Its a very unfortunate situation," he continued.

"It's not a very common thing that we see here in Huntersville so when it happens it's shocking."

Emma Ogle was arrested less than a week ago.
Emma Ogle was arrested less than a week ago.

Officials earlier said that Emma started a "relationship" with a teen student - who was 46 years her junior - last US spring and that it turned sexual over the summer.

The alleged victim came forward and told school staff about Emma's purported conduct on Halloween, leading to her arrest just hours later, according to WSOC-TV.

The following morning, Emma was released on bail after posting US$10,000 bond.

School district administrators said the teacher had been suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation.

 

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson said there was no indication the alleged sex crimes took place on campus.

"I recognised her," one senior at the school, Edward Ramon, told local media.

"It's just disgusting. It's shocking and disgusting."

Emma had been with the district since 2005; first at Vance High School, before moving to Garringer High School in 2014.

On Wednesday, nearby Lake Norman Charter Elementary School was placed on lockdown while police investigated the Ogles' deaths. The lockdown was lifted a short time later.

 

megan.palin@news.com.au

death editors picks husband teacher teen sex

