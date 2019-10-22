Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The teen was taken to hospital in a serious condition after falling from height on Mount Coolum yesterday evening.
The teen was taken to hospital in a serious condition after falling from height on Mount Coolum yesterday evening. 7NEWS
News

Teen seriously injured after Mt Coolum fall

Ashley Carter
22nd Oct 2019 8:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER is in a serious condition after he fell from a cliff on Mt Coolum last night.

Paramedics were called to the incident about 5.40pm and rescue crews walked up the mountain to reach the injured male teen.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Mark Fisher said the teen was treated for head, chest and pelvic injuries at the scene.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition with a critical care paramedic and a doctor on board for transport.

coolum mountain rescue mt coolum queensland ambulance service sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    FINAL REPORT: ATSB reveals findings into fatal plane crash

    premium_icon FINAL REPORT: ATSB reveals findings into fatal plane crash

    News A REPORT into a plane crash at Agnes Water that killed a UK tourist found better restraints could have prevented such serious injuries.

    HAVE YOUR SAY: Net-free Boyne River takes a step forward

    premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Net-free Boyne River takes a step forward

    News Steps to make Boyne River off limits to commercial netting operators has taken a...

    Metal detecting world champion’s winning secret revealed

    premium_icon Metal detecting world champion’s winning secret revealed

    News Gladstone’s Trevor Emerson is ecstatic to be named the first metal detecting world...

    Inaugural fishing competition raises vital funds for VMR

    premium_icon Inaugural fishing competition raises vital funds for VMR

    News Gladstone’s generosity shines through after success of inaugural fishing...