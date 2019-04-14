Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a beach crash at Sarina.
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a beach crash at Sarina. Contributed
Breaking

Teen seriously hurt in rollover

Janessa Ekert
by
14th Apr 2019 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEEN has been seriously injured in a vehicle rollover at Sarina Beach.

Emergency crews were called after the 17-year-old driver was thrown from a four-wheel drive being travelling on Johnsons Beach, just off Sarina Beach Rd.

Mackay Police District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Dave Parnell said it appeared the driver had lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll.

"Police are investigating the cause of the crash," Snr Sgt Parnell said.

The forensic crash unit was at the scene until late afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the crash about 1.15pm Sunday and transported three people to Mackay Base Hospital.

It is understood the driver received serious head injuries. He is in a serious condition in the hospital's intensive care unit.

Two passengers, another 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were admitted overnight in a stable condition.

Snr Sgt Parnell has issued a safety reminder in the lead up to the long weekend.

"Police strongly recommend driving to your capabilities and the conditions when driving off road," he said.

QAS paramedics later attended another crash involving a vehicle and motorbike on East Point Access Rd at Mackay Harbour about 4pm.

One patient was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

crash mackay base hospital mackay forensic crash unit mackay police queensland ambulance service sarina beach
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    'Really rewarding': Country music star struck right note

    premium_icon 'Really rewarding': Country music star struck right note

    News 'If we can get out there and provide a bit of music - people can come out to the show and forget about their cares and their worries for a few hours'

    GALLERY: Taking a step back into the 1920's

    premium_icon GALLERY: Taking a step back into the 1920's

    News Photos from Rotary's Gangster's and Flapper's Ball.

    Man hospitalised after suffering burns in car fire

    premium_icon Man hospitalised after suffering burns in car fire

    Breaking A MAN has been taken to hospital with significant burns to his legs.