Teen ‘scared to work alone’ after stalker’s creepy actions

A TERRIFIED teenager quit her job at Woolworths after a disability pensioner from Ashmore stalked her in the car park, telling her she was "pretty and precious".

Oliver James Olbison, 47, initially struck up a friendly conversation with the 14-year-old girl while she was working as a trolley collector in early June.

Over the following weeks the discussion escalated to "inappropriate comments", unwanted compliments and gifts and finally to Olbison grabbing and tickling the girl.

The girl was "scared to work alone" because she worried about "what (Olbison) would do next", Southport Magistrates Court was told on Friday.

Olbison faced the court pleading guilty to unlawful stalking between June 3-August 5 at a Gold Coast shopping plaza.

His mother watched on in support.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Erin Livingstone told Magistrate Pam Dowse the girl felt "scared, uncomfortable and upset".

Olbison approached the girl "on at least 10 different dates" and "over time the encounters transitioned to more of an inappropriate contact".

On one occasion Olbison presented a ring to the girl and said: "It's blue with love on it. It reminds me of you because I love you and you're precious".

The 14-year-old girl quit her casual job at Woolworths as a result of Olbison’s actions.

"The defendant then escalated the behaviour to physical contact," Ms Livingstone said.

"The defendant approached behind the victim and touched her shoulder for about three to five seconds and said 'it's my time to go, sweet pea'.

"The defendant then moved his hands downwards to the victim child's side and under her arms and tickled her for about two seconds … "

The girl was "intimidated" and the incident caused her to cry, Ms Livingstone said.

Olbison and the girl described the same series of events, but had differing "perspectives and interpretations".

Defence lawyer Skye O'Dwyer, of Allen & Searing Criminal Lawyers, said Olbison was medicated for mental health issues.

She told the court Olbison disputed there was any malicious or intimidatory intent behind his actions, and he believed the girl was several years older.

Olbison had a history of drug and property offending, but nothing similar.

Ms Dowse fined Olbison $1000 and no conviction was recorded.

A no contact order was put in place until 2024.