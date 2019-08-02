Menu
Dicey's Bar and Grill at Gladstone on Dawson Hwy.
News

Teen refused pub entry, knocks out next person he sees

Sarah Barnham
by
2nd Aug 2019 11:05 AM
A GLADSTONE teen who "rarely drinks alcohol" knocked out a random stranger after he was refused entry into a pub, a court was told.

Kayden Gary Cowburn, 18 pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of commit public nuisance at a licensed premise.

The court was told Cowburn and a friend were refused entry at Dicey's Bar and Grill on June 20 after neither of them brought their IDs.

It was about 10.30pm when Cowburn and his friend were asked to leave - after abusing Dicey's staff members.

Cowburn and his friend left the pub and upon exiting the teen approached two men nearby and "without warning" punched and knocked one man to the ground.

The court was told the man was "knocked out". Cowburn and his friend fled the scene and an ambulance was called.

The victim was taken to hospital and needed stitches in his mouth. The court was told Cowburn was not charged with an assault as no complaint was made.

Police checked CCTV footage after the incident and identified Cowburn.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client was "drunk" and had no excuse for the offending.

Ms Hight said her client "rarely drinks" and on this occasion was celebrating a friend's birthday when he was refused entry at Dicey's.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it was "simply an act of public violence".

"This is a serious type of public nuisance," Mr Kinsella said.

Cowburn was fined $1200 and a conviction was not recorded.

Gladstone Observer

