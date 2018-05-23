Teen recognised by Zonta for her contributions

MULTI-TALENTED: Zonta Young Women in Service award winner Merin Ward, who is also a keen musician, has encouraged more Gladstone youth to volunteer in the community.

MULTI-TALENTED: Zonta Young Women in Service award winner Merin Ward, who is also a keen musician, has encouraged more Gladstone youth to volunteer in the community. Mike Richards GLA220518VTER

WANTING to make a difference to empower the youths of Gladstone inspired Merin Ward to sacrifice her time to do volunteer work.

The 17-year-old was recently recognised for her diligent volunteering work by receiving the Zonta Club Young Women in Service award.

"I have been working with headspace youth group to discuss different ways we can support other community groups," Merin said.

"It was really cool to be given this award and recognised for the work I have done."

Applicants were invited for the award from the young women aged 16 to 19 category.

Merin was awarded a certificate and $400 after writing about the importance of volunteering in the community.

This week is National Volunteer Week, which celebrates the contribution millions of Australians make to the community.

The theme is Give a Little. Change a Lot and the initiative is held from May 21-27.

While Merin is just one of the many volunteers around the country, every minute of her time counts to make a difference.

A passionate advocate for the local community, Merin encourages Gladstone residents to take on a volunteer role.

"It's essential everyone should have a go at volunteering and the benefits can be good when you know you are helping other people," she said.

"There are a bunch of opportunities in Gladstone and there are organisations always looking for volunteers."