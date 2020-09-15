Menu
A Gladstone teen punched a man who was dating his ex-girlfriend.
News

Teen punches man dating his ex

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
A GLADSTONE teenager who punched the man dating his ex-girlfriend told police he didn't like his victim.

Ethan Crane, 19, pleaded guilty in writing in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to public nuisance.

The incident occurred at a MiePlace nightclub on August 23, at 12.45am, when Crane was in the outside area having a smoke.

Crane saw the man walk past and got into a verbal argument before he punched his victim at least once in face.

Crane was removed from the venue and placed under arrest.

When police spoke with the victim, he said he was shaken but uninjured.

Crane was fined $600 and no conviction was recorded.

