Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police arrested the alleged teenage rapist early on Friday morning. Photo: Queensland Police Service
Police arrested the alleged teenage rapist early on Friday morning. Photo: Queensland Police Service
Crime

Teen on rape charge was on bail despite ‘high risk’ status

by Grace Mason
3rd Mar 2020 9:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER accused of breaking into an Edmonton woman's home and raping her had been flagged as a high risk by two government departments before being given bail a month earlier.

The 17-year-old was bailed to live in Cairns in January after facing charges in Cooktown, including assault with intent to commit rape, sexual assault and burglary.

He was banned from returning to Cooktown as part of his bail.

The Cairns Post now understands both the police and staff within the Department of Child Safety had deemed him a high risk of reoffending, particularly sexual offences, prior to his release.

Last week's incident has left community leaders and police devastated and fuming, with LNP leader Deb Frecklington slamming Labor's changes to the Juvenile Justice Act.

It was also revealed last week the boy was part of the bail hub program Operation Regenerate, which involves police on paid overtime taking youths on recreational outings.

The Cairns Post understood he was meant to be participating in the program on Thursday night, but failed to turn up, then allegedly committed the offences early the following morning. The operation was part of a $9.4 million State Government plan to lower the number of children remanded in custody.

The woman, aged over 50, who was attacked, was treated at Cairns Hospital and is being provided support. The teenager, who cannot be named, was taken into custody naked a short distance from where the alleged assault occurred.

He has been charged with rape and common assault and appeared briefly in the Cairns Children's Court on Friday before the case was adjourned until May.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eyes on smelter as Rio makes $1.5b pledge to cut emissions

        premium_icon Eyes on smelter as Rio makes $1.5b pledge to cut emissions

        Business CLEANER energy would need to be sourced to power the energy-intensive Boyne Smelter for Rio Tinto to reach its new emissions reduction targets.

        Magistrate brings young mum to tears

        premium_icon Magistrate brings young mum to tears

        Crime “Next time you feel like taking drugs, remember this feeling you’ve got right...

        Coronavirus: Local tourism stable as state support flows

        premium_icon Coronavirus: Local tourism stable as state support flows

        News No significant impact on Discovery Coast operators to date.

        Live stream to capture ‘colour and glory’ of yacht race

        premium_icon Live stream to capture ‘colour and glory’ of yacht race

        News Don’t miss any of the action as competitors set sail for the Brisbane to Gladstone...