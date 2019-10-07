Teen killed in ute tragedy ‘loving son’, ‘great athlete’

15-year-old Joc Thompson died on Sunday morning when he fell from the back of a ute on the Gold Coast.

15-year-old Joc Thompson died on Sunday morning when he fell from the back of a ute on the Gold Coast.

A TEENAGE boy who allegedly fell from the back of a ute and died while joy-riding on Sunday has been remembered as a loving son and a "great little athlete".

Joc Thompson, 15, died in hospital after falling from the vehicle in Larne Avenue at Bundall on the Gold Coast about 1am.

A group of teenagers had been joy-riding at the time, police said.

A 16-year-old Bundall boy has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm and unlicensed driving.

Dozens of people paid tribute to Joc yesterday, remembering him as a loving young man.

Close family friend Stacey-Lee Morgan said she had watched Joc grow up and said he was gentle, caring and athletic.

"He was a great little athlete, was awesome when he raced BMX, and a good footy player," Mrs Morgan said.

"He was outgoing but had such a soft caring side, he was funny and takes after his loving father.

It's such a tragedy, he's going to be missed by so, so many people."

On Facebook, friends remembered Joc for his kindness.

"You never think it'll be one of your own friends until one day it suddenly is," one friend wrote.

"Rest easy Joc, you were one of a kind."

Joc was found with a severe head injury by emergency services following the incident.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition but died some hours later.

The 16-year-old who was charged will face court later this year.