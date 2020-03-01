Teen killed in hit and run a ‘beloved, beautiful soul’

Nilly Mooney (front), 15, is being remembered as a “beloved cousin” and a “beautiful soul”. Picture: Supplied

A TEENAGER killed in a horrific hit and run north of Mackay this morning is being remembered as a "beloved" and "beautiful soul".

15-year-old Nilly Mooney was killed when she was struck by a vehicle when she was walking along Nicklin Drive, at Beaconsfield about 3:20am.

The driver did not stop and Nilly was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nilly Mooney, 15, was killed in a tragic hit and run north of Mackay. Picture: Supplied

Friends, family and loved ones have united in grief and support - donating to a fundraiser for the much loved Beaconsfield girl.

"Rest easy my Beautiful little cousin," organiser Roland Mooney wrote.

"To my MOONEY family I send my love and condolences.

"Stay Strong."

One donator remembered Nilly as a "beautiful soul".

"All I can picture is her big smile after school pick ups with my boys," they wrote.

"So sorry for (the) loss."

Nilly's friend and rugby teammate, Emily Kennell said she was "upset, broken and mad", in a Facebook post today.

"The person I always looked forward to seeing has officially gained her wings & is now flying high," Ms Kennel wrote.

The hit and run occurred on Nicklin Drive at Beaconsfield. Picture: Heidi Petith

She said she would remember her friend's heart and strength.

"You were always happy, goofy, funny and caring, made sure everyone around you at least had a smile on their faces," she wrote.

"Until we meet again my angel, play hard up there and I'll play hard down here for you."

"I'll never forget you."

Police investigations into the tragic hit and run are ongoing.

As of yet, no charges have been laid.

Investigators are appealing for the driver of the vehicle or anyone who may have witnessed or have dashcam footage of the incident to contact police.

They believe the vehicle involved would be bearing panel damage.