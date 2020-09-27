Menu
Townsville Forensic Crash Unit were called to a rural property west of Townsville where a 15-year-old girl had been killed in a farming accident.
News

Teen killed in tragic farm accident

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
27th Sep 2020 3:10 PM
A TEENAGER has been killed and her sibling flown to hospital after a tragic farm accident west of Townsville.

The Forensic Crash Unit were called to a cattle station, about 170km north of Charters Towers, about 10pm on Friday night where a 15-year-old girl was killed.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said the girl and her sister were sitting in the tray of a ute that was attempting to tow a bogged vehicle out of mud when things went wrong.

The snatch rope between the cars snapped, and struck the girl in the chest.

She died at the scene.

The girl's sister was injured and flown to Townsville University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.





    

