Teen jumps out of moving car, pulls handbrake on driver

NOW: The entrance to the Emergency Department of Gladstone Hospital. Photo Scott Sawyer / The Observer

NOW: The entrance to the Emergency Department of Gladstone Hospital. Photo Scott Sawyer / The Observer Scott Sawyer

A 19-YEAR-old was perilously close to being sentenced to jail after he hung himself out of the door of a car travelling at 60 kmh, threatening to kill himself.

The Gladstone teenager, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to one count of the aggravated breach of a domestic violence protection order.

The offending occurred September 16 after 1pm.

The aggrieved and his girlfriend were arguing at a residence in Tannum Sands - when she told him she was going to drive him home back to Gladstone.

The pair got in the car and he began to abuse her, calling her a "c*nt", "b*tch" and a "whore-bag".

Just up the road from the house, he opened the door of the car while his girlfriend was driving it at speeds of 40 kmh.

He jumped out of the car and began to walk along the road.

She convinced him to get back in the car and he told her he "wanted to die".

Later during the trip into town, he suddenly reached over his girlfriend, causing a near accident to grab her phone.

They began to fight again but this time while the car was travelling at 60 kmh, he opened the door and told her he was going to kill himself.

He did this for about 100m down the road before closing the door.

The girlfriend pulled over and told him he needed help, and was going to take him to the hospital.

On the way there, he pulled up the handbrake on her as she was driving, and yelled more abuse.

When they finally arrived, the aggrieved ran away from the hospital and back to the car of his girlfriend.

The court was told he tapped on the window, and she began to cry.

The teen has three similar entries of offences in his history this year.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client was already on probation for a DV offence since July.

"He hasn't had a lot of time to make progress on the order but he is on his way," she said.

"He is doing his counselling - he is very young person to start considering terms of imprisonment," Ms Townsend told the magistrate.

"It is verbal abuse - nothing physical."

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said it was the teen's fourth offence this year and needed a lengthy period of supervision.

"It is serious what he is doing," Ms Ho said.

"At 19-years-old you have your whole life ahead of you," Ms Ho said to the teen.

"You shouldn't be feeling like this... But you must understand you can't behave this way.

Ms Ho imposed a two-year probation term subject to med psychiatric and domestic violence counselling.

A conviction was recorded.