Teen injured in horrific head-on awaits scan results

A popular teenager trapped for more than half an hour in the wreckage after a serious head-on crash appears to have dodged disaster.

Jake Young, 18, a Maroochydore Roos Aussie rules player and popular member of the club's Colts team, was flown by helicopter to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Sunday morning.

The teen had been a passenger in one of the vehicles and was understood to have been trapped in the front passenger seat of the wreckage for more than 30 minutes, while firefighters worked to cut him free.

Emergency services were called to a two-car collision at Landsborough Maleny Rd shortly before 9am on October 4. Photos from the scene not long after it happened.

He was flown from the scene at Landsborough Maleny Rd by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter in a serious condition with head injuries and initial reports of a broken leg.

Jake's dad, Mark, told the Daily his son was currently "doing OK".

Mr Young said his son was passing basic tests and "everything heading in the right direction".

Jake was due to have another CT scan later on Monday, and Mr Young said specialists were "pretty optimistic" the results would be positive, given Jake's age and the speed his body would recover.

"His other two mates are OK as well," Mr Young said.

He said he'd heard one was home already, and the other had some back issues, but all three were expected to recover "pretty well in time".

HEALING: Jake Young has dodged disaster and is recovering in hospital.

Earlier on Monday the Maroochydore Roos had shared an update on Jake's condition from his father, which spoke of a small bleed on the brain which may be the last hurdle to be overcome via CT scan.

"Thanks so much for the love, support and messages, it means the world to us after one of the worst days of our lives," Mr Young wrote.

"He will be coming home with us soon."

The other two teens in the car Jake was in were reported to have been driven to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment after the crash, as had a man in his 60s, understood to have been in the other car when the crash took place near Reservoir Rd.

The crash, reported just before 9am Sunday, closed Landsborough Maleny Rd until about 1pm, and Forensic Crash Unit officers were continuing to investigate.

A Forensic Crash Unit officer confirmed blood samples had been taken from the drivers involved and they were awaiting results of the analysis.