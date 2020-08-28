Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A TEENAGE boy was taken to hospital after a vehicle fell on top of him at New Auckland last night.
A TEENAGE boy was taken to hospital after a vehicle fell on top of him at New Auckland last night.
Breaking

Teen in hospital after vehicle falls on top of him

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Aug 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 7:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 7.54AM: 

A QUEENSLAND Police Service spokeswoman said the teenager was a 17-year-old boy. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews worked to extricate the teen after he was trapped by the leg. 

She said it took him 15 minutes to get him out from underneath the car. 

INITIAL:

A TEENAGE boy was taken to hospital after a vehicle fell on top of him at New Auckland last night.

Paramedics were called to a private residence at 9.43pm.

The teen was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with a leg injury.

car accident gladstone hospital leg injury new auckland queensland ambulance service
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 27.

        • 28th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
        Drink-driver writes off car in crash

        Premium Content Drink-driver writes off car in crash

        Crime Leigh William Allen was found on the ground near the crash scene.

        Man’s 15-year addicition to meth and heroin

        Premium Content Man’s 15-year addicition to meth and heroin

        Crime Andre Seguin breached his suspended jail sentence when caught

        FEATURE: Publican drank diluted spirits of salts and died

        Premium Content FEATURE: Publican drank diluted spirits of salts and died

        News Calliope’s original pub was known as the Sun Hotel.