Teen in hospital after vehicle falls on top of him

A TEENAGE boy was taken to hospital after a vehicle fell on top of him at New Auckland last night.

UPDATE 7.54AM:

A QUEENSLAND Police Service spokeswoman said the teenager was a 17-year-old boy.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews worked to extricate the teen after he was trapped by the leg.

She said it took him 15 minutes to get him out from underneath the car.

INITIAL:

Paramedics were called to a private residence at 9.43pm.

The teen was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with a leg injury.