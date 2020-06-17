Teen in hospital after man’s alleged drink-driving

A WEST Gladstone man was allegedly drink-driving when he crashed into parked cars and a telegraph pole, resulting in a teenage passenger being taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to Rossella St about 10.30pm last night after reports of a crash.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man, 43, was charged with drink-driving and drive without due care and attention.

A court date had not been set.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics assessed a male in his late teens.

The teenager had no obvious injuries but was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition as a precautionary measure.