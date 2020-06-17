Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen in hospital after man’s alleged drink-driving

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Jun 2020 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WEST Gladstone man was allegedly drink-driving when he crashed into parked cars and a telegraph pole, resulting in a teenage passenger being taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to Rossella St about 10.30pm last night after reports of a crash.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man, 43, was charged with drink-driving and drive without due care and attention.

A court date had not been set.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics assessed a male in his late teens.

The teenager had no obvious injuries but was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition as a precautionary measure.

More Stories

drink driving charge gladstone traffic crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics see an increase in mental health issues

        premium_icon Paramedics see an increase in mental health issues

        News Queensland Ambulance Service has seen a rise of 20 per cent in call-outs to mental health episodes since 2019.

        Excitement as Gladstone heads back to market

        premium_icon Excitement as Gladstone heads back to market

        News The Rotary Charity Markets were cancelled during COVID-19 and their return is cause...

        Man charged with armed robbery of bottle-o found not guilty

        premium_icon Man charged with armed robbery of bottle-o found not guilty

        News A key witness was deemed unreliable after he couldn’t remember how he got to the...

        Council defers environmental agreement signing

        premium_icon Council defers environmental agreement signing

        News Gladstone Regional Council voted against signing a Statement of Commitment that...