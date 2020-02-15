Menu
RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE was tasked to a location near Raglan on the Bruce Highway.
News

Teen in hospital after being trapped in truck crash

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Feb 2020 9:27 AM
A TEENAGE girl was flown to hospital in a serious condition after she was trapped in a truck and car crash on the Bruce Highway overnight.

Paramedics were called to the scene at Raglan at 10.50pm where upon arrival the teenager was trapped in her vehicle.

Firefighters freed the girl before she was treated for chest, leg and suspected spinal injuries.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to the crash where it was believed both vehicles were headed south.

The girl was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Gladstone Observer

