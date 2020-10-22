Teen hospitalised after two-vehicle crash in West Gladstone
A 17-YEAR-OLD boy was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in West Gladstone yesterday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Glenlyon Street, near Breslin Street at about 5.30pm.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a Kia Sorento and Hyundai Accent collided at the cross streets.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the teen was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with a shoulder injury.
The other driver, a 37-year-old woman, was assessed at the scene and did not transport to hospital.
Police are investigating into the cause of the accident.