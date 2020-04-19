Teen hit with 21 charges for alleged burglaries, car theft

A 16-year-old has been hit with 21 charges in relation to a number of burglaries and vehicle break-ins.

A 16-YEAR-OLD Kin Kora boy has been charged with 21 offences after his alleged involvement with a number of vehicle break-ins and burglaries.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said the first incidents related to a number of cars broken into in Clinton on April 14 and a Ford Falcon that was also allegedly stolen from an address on Gretel Dr.

“He has also been linked to a number of similar alleged offences occurring overnight from April 16-17 in the Tannum Sands area, including a Mazda 6 stolen from Georgia Court in New Auckland,” she said.

She said a Nissan Navara was taken during the alleged burglary of a home on Capstan Place in Tannum Sands.

“A further six cars were also broken into during that night, with a variety of things being taken from inside,” the spokeswoman said.

The 16-year-old boy has been charged with 13 counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, three counts each of enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and two counts of burglary and commit indictable offence.

Another 16-year-old Clinton boy was charged with six similar offences linked to the incidents that occurred in Clinton.