UPDATE: Teen hit by car transferred to Gold Coast hospital

2.15PM: THE YOUNG man struck by a car on Gladstone Benaraby Rd last night has been transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital.
A hospital spokeswoman confirmed Adam Dalgairns, 17, remained in a critical condition as of 2pm after arriving from Gladstone earlier today.
Members of Mr Dalgairns' family are making the trip from Gladstone to the Gold Coast this afternoon.
7.29AM: A MALE in his late teens was taken to Gladstone Hospital early this morning after being struck by a vehicle at Wurdong Heights shortly before 1.20am.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the teen was in a critical condition at the time he was transported.
The young man was on the road at a large roundabout on Gladstone Benaraby Rd, according to initial police reports, when he was hit by the vehicle - though others at the scene have indicated the collision occurred in a driveway nearby.
Paramedics treated the young man at the scene before taking him to Gladstone Hospital with chest and leg injuries.
This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.