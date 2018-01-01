UPDATE: Teen hit by car transferred to Gold Coast hospital

CRITICAL: The teen was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital in a critical condition.

CRITICAL: The teen was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital in a critical condition.

2.15PM: THE YOUNG man struck by a car on Gladstone Benaraby Rd last night has been transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital.

A hospital spokeswoman confirmed Adam Dalgairns, 17, remained in a critical condition as of 2pm after arriving from Gladstone earlier today.

Members of Mr Dalgairns' family are making the trip from Gladstone to the Gold Coast this afternoon.

7.29AM: A MALE in his late teens was taken to Gladstone Hospital early this morning after being struck by a vehicle at Wurdong Heights shortly before 1.20am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the teen was in a critical condition at the time he was transported.

The young man was on the road at a large roundabout on Gladstone Benaraby Rd, according to initial police reports, when he was hit by the vehicle - though others at the scene have indicated the collision occurred in a driveway nearby.

Paramedics treated the young man at the scene before taking him to Gladstone Hospital with chest and leg injuries.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.