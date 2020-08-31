A Palm Island teenager has been hit by a police car while allegedly running away from officers after a break-in.

The 18-year-old man was being chased over a break and enter incident on Saturday morning when a marked police car struck him on Stanley St, Palm Island.

The teen, who was hit while on foot, was taken to Joyce Palmer Health Service with minor injuries, but has been medically cleared for custody.

He was handcuffed under police guard while at the health centre.

The Ethical Standards Command is investigating, with police arriving at the island at the weekend.

The man allegedly broke into a Palm Island home last week and assaulted a woman before stealing some items.

He also allegedly threw a chair at a female police officer when she tried to detain him on Saturday.

The teenager has been charged with serious assault police, burglary, common assault, wilful damage and some drug offences.

He will face Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

Originally published as Teen hit by police car after fleeing break-in