Teen accused of attempted rape of 68-year-old woman

A TEENAGER accused of breaking into a woman's home then attempting to rape her has been remanded in custody by a Toowoomba magistrate.

In what police described as a terrifying experience, the 68-year-old woman had gone to bed about 9.50pm but was woken about 10 to 20 minutes later when her bedroom light was switched on.

The woman told police she woke to see a man at the foot of her bed dressed only in shorts and he had then allegedly pulled the sheets from her bed.

Having got out of bed, the woman curled up in a ball on the floor to protect herself but she said the man had pulled at her arms, legs and head.

She told police the man was by that stage naked.

Police claim during the struggle the man had grabbed the woman by the throat and threatened to kill her.

During the struggle the woman had continually cried out "help", her cries eventually heard by neighbours who alerted police who were nearby responding to a report of a prowler.

Police and neighbours arrived at the house to find the woman who said the man had run out the back door.

Police attended a house nearby where a party had been held to find the teenager naked seated on a bean bag, police said.

The 18-year-old was arrested and charged with assault with intent to commit rape, and breaking and entering with intent to commit an offence at night.

Due to the sex related charge, under Queensland law the accused cannot be named unless committed to trial.

He was not brought into Toowoomba Magistrates Court and remained in the watch house when his case was mentioned during Saturday morning court call-over.

Duty solicitor Nathan Bouchier told the court his client would not apply for bail at this stage and asked that the matter be adjourned for a committal mention.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Julia Wheaton asked for an eight-week adjournment so police could compile a brief of evidence.

Acting Magistrate Robert Walker remanded the teenager in custody and adjourned the case for committal mention on June 27.