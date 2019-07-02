Teen granted bail for break in at holiday unit

A Cairns magistrate has ruled on the bail application of a teenager charged with breaking into a holiday unit while the occupant was asleep.

John Bombay Waia, 18, pleaded guilty to two of six property and driving charges when he appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday morning.

It is alleged he and three 17-year-old males gained entry to the Anderson Rd unit when the occupant was sleeping early on Friday morning and stole car keys and a mobile phone.

The court heard he pleaded guilty to the charges linked to that offence, but not guilty to alleged break-ins at Manoora and Brinsmead last week.

He was arrested at his mother's house at Manoora.

Police prosecutor Susan Miles said she objected to his release on bail amid concerns he may reoffend. She requested that if granted bail, he be ordered not to contact two of the other boys allegedly involved.

Magistrate Joe Pinder granted bail but concurred with the no-contact submission and also said Waia must continue living with his mother.

Waia's case was adjourned.

The three other alleged co-offenders have been charged with a range of offences.

One of the teens was charged with burglary, possession of dangerous drugs and unlawful use of a motor vehicle relating to an alleged theft of a sedan from Catamaran Circuit at Trinity Beach on June 27.

A second 17-year-old was charged with burglary and possession of a dangerous drug.

The third 17-year-old was charged with burglary, three counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary and one count of possession of a dangerous drug.