Teen girls who terrorised Rocky warned of 10-year jail terms

THREE teenage girls sentenced over four robberies with violence, a break and enter and an assault occasioning bodily harm, were warned if they continue the pattern of offending into adulthood, they will face sentences of 10 years and more.

The girls, aged 14, 15 and 16, were sentenced in Rockhampton District Court by Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren on Tuesday.

The court heard the 15-year-old (Juvenile A) had spent 54 days in detention prior to sentencing and had outstanding matters to be dealt with in the Rockhampton Children's Court on Wednesday. She had one entry on her juvenile record. She had two counts of armed robbery, one of enter premise, one of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The 14-year-old (Juvenile B) had three entries on her juvenile record and had spent 40 days in detention prior to sentencing. She had been sentenced Tuesday morning in Rockhampton Children's Court for 18 charges and received a sentence involving seven hours of graffiti removal, 16 hours of community service and 10 months probation. She was sentenced in District court for three armed robberies with violence.

The 16-year-old (Juvenile C) had spent 58 days in detention prior to sentencing and had a four-page juvenile record. She was charged with one count of armed robbery.

"If they continue this pattern, these offences will put them in jail for 10 years or more," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

"It must have been terrifying for all of those people that you set yourselves upon."

Crown prosecutor Megan Jones said on March 15, 2018, at 9.34pm, six youths entered Stockland Rockhampton and attempted unsuccessfully to break into Kmart. They then went to Stella Rosa Cafe, stole many cans of Coke and a large carton of Coke.

They damaged a fridge door in the process.

Ms Jones said on March 18, 2018, Juvenile A and Juvenile B were part of a group of 8-10 youths that approached 16-year-old and 15-year-old youths on the Fitzroy Bridge where threats were made by Juvenile B.

"They accused the (victims) of talking about them," Ms Jones said.

She said one of the victims denied this and things escalated.

Ms Jones said Juvenile B told a victim to hand over their wallet, to which the victim said "No".

She said Juvenile B assaulted the victim and other unknown offenders hit the victim over the head multiple times.

One of the co-offenders took the phone and wallet, which was taken by the group, had $55 cash, bank cards and student identification card.

Juvenile B was charged with robbery in company with actual violence for this offending.

One of the victims hit Juvenile B on the head and another offender came to her aid.

And another co-offender went on to hit the victim's nose. The youths fled and were identified through CCTV footage.

Ms Jones said on May 12, 2018, Juvenile A and Juvenile C along with another offender (Juvenile D) robbed the North Rockhampton Subway. The girls 'cased the joint' prior to the robbery with Juvenile A staying outside and handing the other offender a star picket she had picked up.

Juvenile D and Juvenile C entered the Blanchard St store about 4.20pm.

Ms Jones said the star picket was then used to threaten the Subway employee.

She said the employee called their manager via mobile phone after fleeing into the back of the store and locking a door, while Juvenile D emptied the cash register.

Ms Jones said the girls left the store temporarily and re-entered, along with Juvenile A, and removed more money from the cash register before fleeing with $227 cash. It was all captured on CCTV. None wore masks or anything else to hide their identity.

Judge Horneman-Wren said it appeared this was an opportunistic, but planned, robbery.

"They quickly realised it (Subway store) was a soft target," he said.

The court heard Juvenile B was also involved in an incident at McDonald's in North Rockhampton with other juveniles when they approached another teenage girl on her way into McDonald's and accused her of stealing money from Juvenile B's sister.

Ms Jones said the victim didn't really know what was happening.

She said when Juvenile B confronted the girl 15 minutes later as the victim was leaving the store, the victim ignored her. Juvenile B then slapped her and again, the victim said nothing.

Ms Jones said Juvenile B then threw lollies at the victim and again, the victim did not react. Juvenile B then grabbed the girl by the hair and hit her on the head five times. Juvenile B then picked up the victim's phone and tried to leave with it, until a witness told her to hand it back and Juvenile B threw it against a wall, smashing it.

In the final robbery before the court, Juvenile B and seven other juveniles passed a female at Stockland Rockhampton who was on her phone.

Two youths loitered behind the victim as they all looped around the food court before Juvenile B pointed out of the shopping centre and Juvenile D grabbed the phone out of the victim's hand and ran.

Juvenile B slapped the victim three times and the victim continually asked for her phone back.

The victim ran after Juvenile B and a co-offender, grabbed Juvenile B by the arm to stop her escaping and Juvenile B punched her five times in the face, breaking her glasses.

Juvenile A and B were both sentenced to two years probation orders and Juvenile C was sentenced to an 18-month probation order.

No convictions were recorded for any of the girls.