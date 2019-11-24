Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PIC: A stingray barb has injured a teenage girl this afternoon.
FILE PIC: A stingray barb has injured a teenage girl this afternoon.
News

Teen girl spiked by stingray barb at beach

Lacee Froeschl
24th Nov 2019 2:56 PM | Updated: 4:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS have transported one patient in a stable condition to Nambour Hospital.

This was following reports a 14-year-old girl sustained an injury from a stingray at 2.21pm.

EARLIER:

AN UNLUCKY swimmer has had their Sunday afternoon beach visit cut short after reportedly being spiked by a stingray barb.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said crews were responding to a patient that has had a stingray barb through their foot.

The incident is believed to have happened around 2.30pm between Alexandra Headland and Maroochydore.

The patient is believed to be a 14-year-old female.

More to come.

alexandra headland beach cotton tree editors picks stingray spike
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Councillors re-nominating for 2020 election

        premium_icon REVEALED: Councillors re-nominating for 2020 election

        News MOST councillors have committed to throwing their hats in the ring when residents head to the polls in March.

        Teen, 18, jailed after ‘brutal’ assault

        premium_icon Teen, 18, jailed after ‘brutal’ assault

        News A GLADSTONE man will soon be released on parole despite his “brutal” attack on a...

        Six drink drivers front court, teen blows .30 per cent

        premium_icon Six drink drivers front court, teen blows .30 per cent

        News Six motorists fronted court last week on drink driving charges with one teen’s...

        10+ locations struck by thieves

        premium_icon 10+ locations struck by thieves

        News A Kirkwood Rd business was among the list of properties hit by theft in the past...