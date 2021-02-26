Menu
Paramedics responded to a Gladstone region residence after a girl was allegedly assaulted at a high school. FILE PHOTO.
Teen girl reportedly assaulted at Gladstone

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
26th Feb 2021 3:17 PM
A teenage girl reportedly suffered a head injury after allegedly being assaulted on Friday.

It is understood that after Friday’s incident, a teenage school student went home suffering a possible head injury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attended an address at Toolooa at 12.38pm and examined a female in her mid-teens.

The spokesman said paramedics examined the girl’s face and head for injuries but she did not require transport to hospital.

A Queensland Education Department spokesman said they had no assault on record at any Gladstone region high schools on Friday.

