Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Toolooa High School and looking West to Toolooa. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2 drone
Toolooa High School and looking West to Toolooa. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2 drone
News

Teen girl in hospital after alleged assault at high school

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
8th Feb 2021 6:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenage girl was taken to hospital after an alleged assault at a high school in the Gladstone region on Monday afternoon.

Initial reports from the scene indicated a girl had been hit and kicked at a school on Philip Street.

The reports suggested the girl, who was the victim of an alleged assault, suffered a facial injury and a twisted ankle.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a school on Philip Street at 1.46pm after reports a student had been injured.

“Paramedics transported one patient in a stable condition to Gladstone Hospital,” the spokeswoman said.

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

A Department of Education spokesman said the Queensland Ambulance Service was called to

attend after a student was injured in a playground incident.

“The school is investigating the incident and will apply disciplinary consequences in line with

Student Code of Conduct,” the spokesman said.

“For student privacy reasons, no further details can be provided.

“Counselling and guidance support is being provided to any students affected by the incident.

“Toolooa State High School will continue to work diligently to promote a safe and respectful

learning environment for everyone in their school community.”

The spokesman said Toolooa State High School was committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment.

“Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of staff or students is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority,” the spokesman said.

“Violence in any form is not tolerated in Queensland state schools.”

Other stories

REVEALED: Top 10 hooning hot spots in Gladstone

Drug-making meds stolen in Gladstone chemist smash-and-grab

Drones used in CQ to measure key species in reef survival

alleged assault gladstone gladstone observer qas paramedics queensland ambulance service teenage girls toolooa state high school
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug-making meds stolen in Gladstone chemist smash-and-grab

        Premium Content Drug-making meds stolen in Gladstone chemist smash-and-grab

        News Thieves stole over-the-counter pseudoephedrine products in Toolooa St Pharmacy break-in

        Drones used in CQ to measure key species in reef survival

        Premium Content Drones used in CQ to measure key species in reef survival

        News Drones are being used to measure the volume of poo excreted by a creature that...

        Man just wants his confiscated boxcutter back

        Premium Content Man just wants his confiscated boxcutter back

        Crime Brett Raymond Hapgood was pulled over for speeding.

        Goats hold their own at pre-season tournament

        Premium Content Goats hold their own at pre-season tournament

        Sport “It is good to put Gladstone in the market for Rugby 7’s.”