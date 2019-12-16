Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a car in Sydney's west. Paramedics treated her at the scene, but she died on the way to hospital.
A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a car in Sydney's west. Paramedics treated her at the scene, but she died on the way to hospital.
News

A 14-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car

by Hannah Higgins
16th Dec 2019 4:54 PM

A 14-year-old girl has died on the way to hospital after she was hit by a car in Sydney's west.

Emergency services were called to the Great Western Highway in Colyton after 2pm on Monday following reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle, NSW Police said.

Paramedics treated the girl for head injuries at the scene before she was taken by ambulance to the Children's Hospital at Westmead, but she died on the way.

Officers at the scene were told a White Nissan Pulsar driven by a 43-year-old woman had collided with the 14-year-old near Bennett Street.

The woman was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

car crash fatality road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Warning issued for Mount Maria fire

        LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Warning issued for Mount Maria fire

        News QFES advises there is a bushfire burning in difficult terrain at Mount Maria and are now telling locals to leave.

        Business owner puts foot down on drunken behaviour at park

        premium_icon Business owner puts foot down on drunken behaviour at park

        News A man has been banned from a Biloela business after passing out drunk in the pool...

        • 16th Dec 2019 4:30 PM
        Water expert's passion paves way for PhD success

        premium_icon Water expert's passion paves way for PhD success

        News Scientist has dedicated years to studying the region's water ways and hopes to...

        The coolest place in Gladstone

        premium_icon The coolest place in Gladstone

        News This ice skating rink is a must visit for anyone looking to cool down, but get in...