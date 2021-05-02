Teen girl airlifted after Agnes Water learn to surf incident

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was tasked to an oval at Agnes Water to airlift a teenage girl who suffered a knee injury while learning to surf. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

An Agnes Water teenager is recovering in hospital after dislocating her knee while learning to surf on Sunday morning.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Agnes Water at 8.27am after reports a girl had suffered an injury while surfing.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics at Agnes Water responded to the incident and provided initial treatment to the girl before requesting the services of the helicopter.

“QAS paramedics arrived on scene first to stabilise and transport the patient from the beach to the sports field due to limited areas to land close to the accident scene,” a RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter spokeswoman said.

“The patient aged in her teens, suffered a dislocated knee after falling from her surf board while learning to surf.

“The girl had her knee realigned by the on-board RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter critical care paramedic and doctor.

“She was then stabilised for flight and transported to Gladstone Hospital for further scans.”

