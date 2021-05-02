Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was tasked to an oval at Agnes Water to airlift a teenage girl who suffered a knee injury while learning to surf. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was tasked to an oval at Agnes Water to airlift a teenage girl who suffered a knee injury while learning to surf. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
News

Teen girl airlifted after Agnes Water learn to surf incident

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
2nd May 2021 1:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An Agnes Water teenager is recovering in hospital after dislocating her knee while learning to surf on Sunday morning.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Agnes Water at 8.27am after reports a girl had suffered an injury while surfing.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics at Agnes Water responded to the incident and provided initial treatment to the girl before requesting the services of the helicopter.

“QAS paramedics arrived on scene first to stabilise and transport the patient from the beach to the sports field due to limited areas to land close to the accident scene,” a RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter spokeswoman said.

“The patient aged in her teens, suffered a dislocated knee after falling from her surf board while learning to surf.

“The girl had her knee realigned by the on-board RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter critical care paramedic and doctor.

“She was then stabilised for flight and transported to Gladstone Hospital for further scans.”

Other stories

Gladstone women improving at Hockey Queensland Championship

COVID could potentially render some men infertile: study

CQ youth can apply for Young Endeavour adventure

agnes water agnes water and 1770 central queensland gladstone gladstone observer knee injury learn to surf racq capricorn rescue helicopter surfing accident teenage girl
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone women improving at Hockey Queensland Championship

        Premium Content Gladstone women improving at Hockey Queensland Championship

        News Catch all of the action from the Hockey Queensland Championships at Toowoomba live here.

        Child in serious condition after pedestrian incident

        Premium Content Child in serious condition after pedestrian incident

        News Paramedics responded to reports of an injured child following a pedestrian vs car...

        Anglers chase $400k plus in prizes at Boyne Tannum Hookup

        Premium Content Anglers chase $400k plus in prizes at Boyne Tannum Hookup

        News See Friday’s results from the Boyne Tannum Hookup, Australia’s biggest family...

        Legendary musician Troy Cassar-Daley to rock 1770 Festival

        Premium Content Legendary musician Troy Cassar-Daley to rock 1770 Festival

        News Troy Cassar-Daley has won 37 Golden Guitar Awards and has just released his 11th...