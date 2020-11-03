Teen found asleep behind wheel of crashed car

Jarrod William Hayes (white shirt) leaves Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday after pleading guilty to charges including drug driving, drug possession and stealing. Picture: Laura Pettigrew

A teenager who stole more than $400 worth of goods was later found under the influence of drugs asleep in his crashed car.

Jarrod William Hayes pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday to six charges including drug driving, drug possession, stealing and driving without a licence while suspended.

Police prosecutor Lee Allan said police found Hayes asleep in a vehicle after they were called to the Kenilworth camp grounds due to a car crash on August 12.

"(Police found) a blue Hyundai in the paddock, it had extensive damage to the front of the vehicle," he said.

"He (Hayes) stated he drove the vehicle, he also stated he smoked cannabis prior to driving and he was unsteady on his feet."

Sen-Const Allan said police also found 1.1g of marijuana at Hayes' feet on the floor.

The court heard Hayes also drove unlicenced in an unregistered vehicle on August 16 after having his licence suspended.

The now 19-year-old stole a slab of Wild Turkey spirits from BWS and $487 worth of goods from Big W, including towels, pillows and a plate set.

Hayes' solicitor Luke Bull suggested fines as an appropriate punishment and asked Magistrate Rod Madsen not to record a conviction given his client's young age.

"His mother was in custody and he was looking after himself and his 12-year-old sister, so he was struggling financially at the time," he said.

Mr Bull said his client later made full and frank admissions to police and was willing to pay restitution for the stolen goods.

He said the teenager understood the seriousness of his offences.

Mr Madsen said he accepted a conviction would have some effect on Hayes but said there wasn't much else that would suggest he shouldn't have one recorded.

Hayes was fined $600 for being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence and $400 for each of the stealing offences.

He was also fined $400 for driving while suspended, $350 for driving an unregistered car and $400 for possessing drugs.

He was disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay restitution.

Convictions were recorded.