A TEENAGER has been flown to hospital after hitting a tree on his motorbike just before noon.

Critical care paramedics and a rescue helicopter were called to Range Rd at Beerwah about 11.45am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man in his late teens sustained "significant chest and leg injuries".

The teen was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.