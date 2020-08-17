Teen flown to hospital after Miriam Vale crash

6.11AM:

A MALE in his late teens has been flown to hospital after a vehicle rollover near Miriam Vale this morning.

Emergency services and the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter were called to Fingerboard rd and Tableland rd at 12.17am.

The pilot was able to land the chopper on the road, which had been closed by Queensland Police Service officers.

The teenage patient was treated for suspected spinal injuries before being airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition, under the care of a Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic.