Teen fisher outweighs seniors on day one of HookUp

TRAWLING the waterways around the Gladstone region is a time consuming task, but for Clayton Box the effort has paid off.

The 15-year-old Chanel College student snapped up not only the biggest junior fish at the Boyne Tannum HookUp on Friday, but he also out-fished the senior category.

After about an eight-minute struggle Clayton reeled in a 17.01kg jewfish from outside Tannum Sands.

It was the heaviest fish caught on Friday.

"It was a hard piper,” Clayton said.

"We had to hold it up and keep it from hitting any structure to keep it from snapping off.”

Although Clayton didn't expect to out-fish the seniors, he knew he was in with a good chance to take out the prize for the juniors.

"When we got it in we were like 'yeah, that's a good fish',” he said

"When we weighed it up we thought it would be hard to beat.”

The Boyne Tannum HookUp is a family affair for the Box's.

Clayton has been fishing with his dad and cousin.

The Gladstone teen was just a four-years-old when went to his first HookUp.

Since then he's learned plenty of fishing tricks.

"Just a bit of persistence,” he said.

"I think we were out for about eight hours yesterday.”

Saturday was another long day of fishing, with the family heading out straight after Friday night's raffle draw and staying overnight.

Clayton hoped for another win on Saturday, after he caught a 6.975kg cobia at a wreck near Tannum Sands. On Saturday afternoon it was leading the junior category.

He was uncertain what he'd spend his $100 prize money on, but did have one idea in mind.

"More than likely a bit more fishing gear,” he said.