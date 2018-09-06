Teen fined $1100 over extreme efforts to recover $700 debt

A TEENAGER has learnt the hard way that there are more efficient ways to recover a debt than turning up at someone's house and smashing in their windows and TV.

Theodore Peter John Brearley, 19, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to two counts of wilful damage and one count of committing a public nuisance.

The court was told that police called to a West Gladstone street at about 2.40pm on June 14 arrived to find many of the street's residents already in their front yards, waving the officers towards a house.

Brearley had just left, having subjected the three occupants to repeated yells of "Where's my money, dog?" and "You owe me f---ing $700".

He had also attempted to kick in the metal screen on the front door as the occupants hid inside, shattered a glass window and smashed a TV he found at the side of the house.

Prosecutor Joel Sleep told the court a witness had told officers they had earlier seen Brearley "punching the ground as if to psych himself up".

Acting Magistrate Jason Schubert fined Brearley a total of $1100 and ordered him to pay $335 in compensation, pointing out he stood to lose a substantial amount as a result of his debt-recovery attempt.

No conviction was recorded.