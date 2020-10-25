Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Teen fights for life after fleeing RBT and crashing

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
25th Oct 2020 9:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young woman is fighting for life after a four-wheel-drive crashed into trees after allegedly failing to stop for a random breath test in northwest Queensland.

Officers from Charters Towers were standing next to a parked police vehicle on Gill Street at around 2.30am when they signalled for a Toyota LandCruiser to stop for a roadside breath test.

The driver of the LandCruiser allegedly refused to stop and continued to travel out of police sight.

That same vehicle was discovered "a short time later" crashed into trees on Gill Street, police say.

A passenger of the vehicle, an 18-year-old Jindalee woman, suffered life threatening head injuries as a result of the crash.

She was flown to Townsville University Hospital, in the rescue helicopter this morning.

The alleged driver, a 17-year-old Julia Creek boy, was not seriously injured and was taken to Charters Towers Station for further testing.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating, overseen by the Ethical Standards Command.

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pedestrian hit by car near Dawson Highway stall

        Premium Content Pedestrian hit by car near Dawson Highway stall

        News Paramedics are treating a man for reported pelvic injuries.

        Gladstone councillors show their allegiances at early voting

        Premium Content Gladstone councillors show their allegiances at early voting

        News “We’ve already taken over 7000 votes here,” Gladstone electorate returning officer...

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News Here are the top five stories you may have missed yesterday.

        REVEALED: Where the candidates say jobs will come

        Premium Content REVEALED: Where the candidates say jobs will come

        News “What will you do to ensure our children and people can obtain good secure jobs for...