Teen fights for life after fleeing RBT and crashing

A young woman is fighting for life after a four-wheel-drive crashed into trees after allegedly failing to stop for a random breath test in northwest Queensland.

Officers from Charters Towers were standing next to a parked police vehicle on Gill Street at around 2.30am when they signalled for a Toyota LandCruiser to stop for a roadside breath test.

The driver of the LandCruiser allegedly refused to stop and continued to travel out of police sight.

That same vehicle was discovered "a short time later" crashed into trees on Gill Street, police say.

A passenger of the vehicle, an 18-year-old Jindalee woman, suffered life threatening head injuries as a result of the crash.

She was flown to Townsville University Hospital, in the rescue helicopter this morning.

The alleged driver, a 17-year-old Julia Creek boy, was not seriously injured and was taken to Charters Towers Station for further testing.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating, overseen by the Ethical Standards Command.