Police said the young woman fell three-storeys. Picture: Jerad Williams
News

Teen falls from Gold Coast balcony

by James Hall
8th Jun 2021 7:17 AM | Updated: 7:43 AM

An 18-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital after falling three-storeys from a Gold Coast unit.

The young woman suffered facial, head and abdominal injuries from the fall on Tuesday morning.

Queensland Police Service confirmed to NCA NewsWire the teen fell from the Southport balcony about 4.15am.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the 18-year-old was rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital with a critical care paramedic but was in a stable condition.

She suffered facial and pelvic injuries.

Police are not investigating the incident.

