Teen escapes conviction for violent attack on bar security

A GLADSTONE teenager has escaped a criminal conviction after his violent attack on a security guard.

Police were called to a violent street brawl on October 31 at a bar on Goondoon St where they found a security guard bleeding from the nose.

The guard told police Kyle Laurie Cameron had headbutted him.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV where Cameron was involved in a fight with another person and a number of punches were thrown between the two.

Security intervened and asked the 18-year-old and the others to leave.

Cameron left but tried to re-enter and was denied by security.

Face-to-face with the guard, Cameron reared his head back and moved forward, striking the security guard in the front of the face, before he left on foot.

Cameron was found 50 metres away with two other people and was arrested for public nuisance.

At the watch house he apologised and said his brother was in a fight and that’s why he got involved.

He apologised repeatedly.

Cameron pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 25 to public nuisance within a licensed premises.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said Cameron was aware a more serious assault charge could have been coming.

She told the court Cameron had used his connections to reach out to the security guard and apologise for his actions.

Cameron was fined $900 and no conviction was recorded.

