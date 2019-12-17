Teen entrepreneur cures boredom, starts crafty business

Jade Battisson, 17, with products from her collection Jadore Designs by Jade

Jade Battisson, 17, with products from her collection Jadore Designs by Jade

A YOUNG Gladstone woman has been making waves in the creative scene by selling handmade gift ware.

Jade Battisson, 17, started making jewellery four months ago as a way to escape boredom.

The young entrepreneur began making jewellery after being inspired by pictures on the internet.

Products from collection Jadore Designs by Jade.

"I just looked at photos online and found out by ­myself how to make jewellery from clay," she said.

After a few trials and errors, Jade mastered the art and began selling the jewellery online and at markets.

Jade said she had always loved earrings.

"I made about 50 pairs when I first started," she said.

She also makes key chains and resin chopping boards from locally sourced materials.

Her gift ware has already seen a positive reaction from the public.

"I made my first Etsy sale in the first five days, which was really good because it usually takes a month," she said.

"My mum even took some jewellery to her office and everyone loved them."

Jade's mother, Michele, said her daughter had always been crafty and artistic.

"Jade's always been a busy girl since day dot," Ms Battisson said.

"Since she was little, it's been make, make, make.

"She just does not give up until she figures it out."

Jade has just completed Year 12 and is at the next stage of her life.

She is still deciding on which career path she'll take in the future.

"I would like to get a traineeship at the council and I would like to do an online course for interior design," she said.

"But it depends how well (the jewellery line) turns out."

Her next venture is to ­potentially enter her work at the opening festival at the Festival of Summer, where young entrepreneurs from the region can showcase their creations.

"I would like to have my own business one day," Jade said.

Check out Jade's collection online at www.etsy.com/au/shop/jadoredesignsby jade or on Instagram at ­@jadore-designs-by-jade.