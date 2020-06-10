Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 14-year-old driver was the only survivor of a Garbutt crash that killed four teenagers on Sunday. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR
A 14-year-old driver was the only survivor of a Garbutt crash that killed four teenagers on Sunday. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR
Crime

Teen driver’s criminal history revealed after fatal crash

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
10th Jun 2020 3:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The driver of a car that crashed and killed four teenagers has been flown south while waiting for his court date over fears for his safety at Townsville's detention centre.

The 14-year-old was flown to a Brisbane detention centre on Tuesday after he faced court charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, among other charges.

He was driving an alleged stolen car on Sunday night when it clipped a roundabout, flipped and hit a traffic light pole.

Memorial for the four teenagers killed in a roadside crash at the corner of Bayswater Rd and Duckworth St. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Memorial for the four teenagers killed in a roadside crash at the corner of Bayswater Rd and Duckworth St. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Four teenagers were killed in the crash and the driver was the only survivor.

He did not apply for bail and will appear before the court again on June 30.

The Townsville Bulletin understands the boy was moved south for his own safety.

The Bulletin understands the driver first came onto police radar before he was a teenager.

He was released on bail two weeks before the crash, but it is understood he has previously been before the courts.

He has also lived in and out of residential care homes during his young life.

The Bulletin understands the boy was severely injured in another car crash in April last year when a van rolled on Ross River Rd.

Originally published as Teen driver's criminal history revealed after fatal crash

More Stories

fatal crash qld crime townsville youth crime

Just In

    The Royals' Photoshop fail

    The Royals' Photoshop fail
    • 10th Jun 2020 4:56 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Secrets to success: Couple celebrates 30 years in business

        premium_icon Secrets to success: Couple celebrates 30 years in business

        News Carlo and Donna Barletta have been in the electronics business for 30 years, 24 in Gladstone.

        • 10th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
        For the culture: Gladstone board shop all about community

        premium_icon For the culture: Gladstone board shop all about community

        News The owner of Gladstone’s only boardshop said his business is built on community and...

        CQU cracks top 2% of universities worldwide in rankings

        premium_icon CQU cracks top 2% of universities worldwide in rankings

        News QS World University Rankings elevate CQU into top 600 unis worldwide

        Four motorcycle crashes in 48 hours prompts warning

        premium_icon Four motorcycle crashes in 48 hours prompts warning

        News After eight deaths on Queensland roads in 48 hours, RACQ asks motorists to slow...