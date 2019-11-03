Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The teen was airlifted to St George Hospital in a critical condition. Credit: Channel 7.
The teen was airlifted to St George Hospital in a critical condition. Credit: Channel 7.
News

Teen dies in kitesurfing accident

3rd Nov 2019 6:19 AM

A 14-year-old boy has died after a kitesurfing incident in Sydney.

Police say the boy got caught in a gust of wind off Silver Beach at Kurnell on Saturday afternoon, and landed heavily on rocks.

He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to St George Hospital in a critical condition, but later died.

Two people who tried to help the teenager were initially believed to be missing as well but were later found by authorities, Nine News reported.

Marine Area Command officers are looking into the incident and speaking to witnesses and the boy's family.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

- AAP

More Stories

death editors picks kitesurfing seniors-news tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        30+ PHOTOS: Pop action in Gladstone

        premium_icon 30+ PHOTOS: Pop action in Gladstone

        News THOUSANDS traded reality for a day of superhero fantasy for the third annual PopCon. Did we spot you there?

        Monster catch shocks local fishos

        premium_icon Monster catch shocks local fishos

        Fishing 'I was a bit amazed, I didn’t really know what to say'

        TOP PICKS: Best cosplays from PopCon

        premium_icon TOP PICKS: Best cosplays from PopCon

        News Gladstone Cosplayers spent hours perfecting their costumes and characters for...

        Cage escapee establishes population

        premium_icon Cage escapee establishes population

        News Find out how a bird released into the wild in the 1930s has thrived in the...