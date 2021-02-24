Teen cyclist's horrific injuries after crash

Annaliese, 14, sustained a punctured lung, shattered jaw and extensive bruising in the incident on February 19.

Annaliese, 14, sustained a punctured lung, shattered jaw and extensive bruising in the incident on February 19.

A TEEN girl who was seriously injured after her bicycle collided with a vehicle at Redbank Plains last week, is in ICU for the second time in eight months.

Annaliese Caraghin, 14, was cycling along Russell Dr on February 19 when the incident occurred, shattering her jaw and compromising multiple internal organs.

She was rushed to Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane where this week the teen remains in a serious but stable condition.

Faced with the added burden of hefty medical fees, her mother Tania Caraghin took to social media in recent days pleading for much-needed assistance.

Fortunately, residents have since responded in droves to a GoFundMe created by Annaliese's cousin Riva Bohm in a bid to offer some financial relief.

RELATED: Young cyclist hospitalised with serious injuries

The girl was seriously injured in a collision involving a bike and car on Russell St at Redbank Plains last week.

About $3800 of the initial $5000 target has been donated in the 48 hours since fundraising efforts first commenced.

Ms Caraghin said in her post that young Annaliese was unable to be operated on by doctors due to complications from a punctured lung.

"She has extensive broken bones, a punctured lung and now has gotten an infection somewhere within her body," Ms Caraghin wrote.

LOCAL NEWS: WATCH: Stolen vehicle allegedly used in fuel drive-offs

LOCAL NEWS: Ipswich 'left out' of first stage of vaccine rollout

"I never ask for help, but due to this (being her) second ICU lengthy stay in eight months, I have no annual leave and no income," she said.

The reason for the teen's first stay in ICU is unknown at this time.

In an added blow to the family, Ms Caraghin also revealed her partner was due to undergo a third operation this week due to injuries he sustained in an unrelated accident.

"There will be no income coming in, we are currently on our last few dollars," she said.

"If anyone can help us, we would really appreciate it."

In an update posted to GoFundMe, Ms Bahm said her cousin's injuries were "devastating."

The teen remains in ICU at Queensland Children’s Hospital in Brisbane.

"One side of her face, as well as her jaw structure is shattered, she has a broken leg, fractured fingers and extensive bruising which is jeopardising her internal organs."

She said the instability of the teen's punctured lung could likely result in her being placed "in an incubator."

The teen reportedly became "deeply emotional" after learning of the generous donations.

"Obviously the road to recovery is going to be long, both for Annaliese and for her family," Ms Bahm said.

Financial contributions are expected to go toward transport to and from hospital, medical and therapy costs, as well as daily costs while Ms Caraghin is not working.

"With the money raised over the past day, Tania will be able to keep her head above water for several weeks and focus on Annaliese's recovery," Ms Bahm said.

"The whole family send their gratitude."

Those who wish to donate can visit the GoFundMe page by clicking here.