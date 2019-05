Emergency Services have responded to a crash on Tannum Sands Rd.

A TEENAGE boy has been taken to Rockhampton hospital after a pushbike and car crash in Tannum Sands this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Tannum Sands Rd at 8.41am where the cyclist was treated for facial and knee injuries and spinal precautions.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Police also attended the crash. The cause is subject to investivagtions.