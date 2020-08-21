Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenager is fighting for his life after the ute he was driving rolled near Toowoomba.
A teenager is fighting for his life after the ute he was driving rolled near Toowoomba.
Breaking

Teen critically injured in ute rollover

by Shiloh Payne
21st Aug 2020 8:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young man is fighting for his life after the car he was driving rolled several times in the Lockyer Valley on Friday afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred on Grantham Scrub Rd in Veradilla around 4.15pm.

Intiial reports show that a white Toyota ute left the road and rolled a number of times, critically injuring a 19-year-old Helidon man.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, while a woman in the car suffered minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Teen critically injured in ute rollover

road crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tattooed muscle man accused of setting Tinder traps

        Premium Content Tattooed muscle man accused of setting Tinder traps

        Crime John Dennis Gurney was last spotted on a bus leaving Agnes Water and police allege he is linked to a number of serious offences including assault and fraud.

        Lunch raises $16,000 to help Gladstone families

        Premium Content Lunch raises $16,000 to help Gladstone families

        News Now 18 more families in Gladstone will benefit from Communities for Children...

        NAMED: Gladstone’s unlicensed drivers

        Premium Content NAMED: Gladstone’s unlicensed drivers

        Crime A number of motorists front court each week for unlicensed driving offences.

        BAIL GRANTED: DV accused ordered to leave town

        Premium Content BAIL GRANTED: DV accused ordered to leave town

        Crime The 19-year-old has been banned from entering Gladstone except for court dates.