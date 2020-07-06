Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Teen critical, five injured after Ipswich house fire

6th Jul 2020 7:16 AM | Updated: 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A teenager is in a critical condition and five others have been rushed to hospital after a house fire in Ipswich early this morning.

Emergency services arrived at the residential property in Booval where six patients were treated, including two 14-year-olds.

"This morning emergency services were called to a residential fire in Booval, it was a house quite involved by the time services arrived," QAS Senior Operations Supervisor Gavin Fuller said.

"Two of them were 14-year-old males, one had received burns to his arms, hands, face and potential airway burns, he was transported in a critical condition to Queensland Children's Hospital."

The second 14-year-old boy was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious condition with smoke inhalation and a hand injury.

"QAS had four Bravo units on scene, as well as two critical care paramedics, the high acuity unit came out as well as the scene supervisor," Mr Fuller said.

"I believe it was fairly much contained to the back area of the house, which was the main part where the majority of the people in the residence were sleeping."

Four other patients were taken to Ipswich Hospital.

breaking editors picks house fire ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pubs busy on first weekend of relaxed rules

        premium_icon Pubs busy on first weekend of relaxed rules

        News From noon on Friday, licensed venues in the region enjoyed rolled back restrictions.

        Seven things to do with the kids this holidays

        premium_icon Seven things to do with the kids this holidays

        News Here are some activities to keep the kids occupied during the school holidays.

        Woman treated for chemicals in eyes

        premium_icon Woman treated for chemicals in eyes

        News Paramedics are on scene at Agnes Water where a woman has chemicals in her eyes.

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        premium_icon Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The top five stories you may have missed from Saturday, July 4.