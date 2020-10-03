Teen critical after shooting

A teenager is fighting for life after being dragged from his car by multiple men before being shot multiple times.

A teenager is fighting for his life after he was allegedly dragged from his car and shot multiple times by a "number of men" west of Sydney on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to Anderson Ln in Sefton at 11.45pm, where they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot a number of times in his chest and leg.

He was treated at the scene before he was transported to Westmead Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Early investigations suggest the 19-year-old was seated in the driver's seat of a vehicle with a 21-year-old male passenger when a number of men approached the car and smashed the passenger window, pulling the driver out and shooting him.

The 21-year-old passenger suffered a minor injury to his eye from the smashed glass.

He did not require treatment and is assisting police with inquiries.

A white hatchback was seen leaving the area soon after the shooting.

In a statement, NSW police said they would like to speak with the driver of that car, or anyone who may have information that could assist.

Police are also calling for anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Anderson Ln, Helen St, Wellington Rd or Sefton Railway Station around 11.45pm last night to contact police at Bankstown Police Station.

