Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The teenager was airlifted to hospital in a stable condition.
The teenager was airlifted to hospital in a stable condition. Contributed
News

Teen crash victim airlifted with neck injuries

6th Oct 2019 6:25 AM | Updated: 7:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a teenager to hospital after he was injured in a motorcycle accident in the Scenic Rim region yesterday afternoon.

The teen was riding as a pillion passenger on the back of a motorcycle when a vehicle collided with the bike about 11.45am.　

The rescue chopper was sent to the scene around midday.　

Once on scene the LifeFlight critical care doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic helped ambulance paramedics treat the teenager.

He suffered neck injuries and was airlifted to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters have attended five other incidents that have involved motor vehicles, motorbikes or pedestrians since Friday afternoon.
 

More Stories

airlifted to hospital editors picks motorcycle crash neck injuries racq careflight teenager toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Man dies in car rollover

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man dies in car rollover

    News A man, 80, died at the scene and three others were taken to hospital.

    Drought help for Flynn

    premium_icon Drought help for Flynn

    News FLYNN producers with permanent plantings may be eligible for rebates on bores or...

    Milestone for Shell

    premium_icon Milestone for Shell

    News SHELL’S QGC has marked a milestone from the LNG plant on Curtis Island on...

    Bella the Brave is fighting childhood brain cancer one step at a time

    premium_icon Bella the Brave is fighting childhood brain cancer one step at...

    News To help raise awareness and necessary funds, Bella’s mum has organised this event...