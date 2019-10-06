Teen crash victim airlifted with neck injuries

The teenager was airlifted to hospital in a stable condition.

The teenager was airlifted to hospital in a stable condition. Contributed

THE Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a teenager to hospital after he was injured in a motorcycle accident in the Scenic Rim region yesterday afternoon.

The teen was riding as a pillion passenger on the back of a motorcycle when a vehicle collided with the bike about 11.45am.

The rescue chopper was sent to the scene around midday.

Once on scene the LifeFlight critical care doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic helped ambulance paramedics treat the teenager.

He suffered neck injuries and was airlifted to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters have attended five other incidents that have involved motor vehicles, motorbikes or pedestrians since Friday afternoon.

