Teen convicted after punching, kicking boyfriend's genitals

A 17-year-old Gladstone girl was told by a magistrate that she can't just kick her boyfriend in his genitals whenever the pair get into a fight.

The teen, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of the breach of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said the girl's 19-year-old partner was the aggrieved, and had taken out an order against her last year.

He said the offending occurred at 12.50pm on July 11.

The pair were in the car travelling together, the defendant being the passenger.

A verbal fight broke out between the pair, which saw the girl strike her boyfriend in the neck five times.

The aggrieved revved his car and began to speed up, telling his girlfriend: "You've done it now ... I'll kill us both."

The teen then threw a bag of food at the aggrieved, causing the verbal argument to escalate, before the car pulled up to the carpark of an Off Lane business.

The aggrieved got out of the car and entered the business, the court heard his grandfather was working inside.

When the aggrieved came back out, his girlfriend threw a drink at him and proceeded to kick him in the genitals.

The fight had to be broken up by witnesses on scene.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said the pair were in a defacto relationship for one year, however it had become strained with the aggrieved fell out of work.

She said it fuelled constant arguments between the pair who found themselves "picking out of each other's pockets" to get by.

However, that was set to change with the aggrieved recently becoming employed and the defendant on the hunt for jobs, Ms Ramos said.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said despite that it was the teen's first offence before the magistrate's court, there was actual violence involved.

She said that if the pair were going to stay together they needed to discover new ways of dealing with life's stresses.

The teen was placed on a good behaviour bond for six months, with no conviction recorded.