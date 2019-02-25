Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 19-year old man is due to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court tomorrow after an alleged robbery.
A 19-year old man is due to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court tomorrow after an alleged robbery.
Crime

Teen charged, worker injured in alleged pizza store robbery

Mark Zita
by
25th Feb 2019 10:09 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.45am:

CASH was stolen and an employee injured at Dominos Pizza on Sunday where an alleged robbery took place.

Store manager Selena Minter said the Dawson Hwy Dominos Pizza was the target of a robbery on Sunday morning at 10.15am.

Queensland Police have this morning charged a 19-year-old man who is alleged to have demanded cash from a male employee at the pizza store.

Ms Minter said $35 was stolen and the 44-year-old employee suffered a back injury during the robbery.

"He has a couple of days off work," she said.

There was no damage to the premises.

Earlier 10.10am:

A 19-YEAR OLD West Gladstone man has been charged after an alleged robbery at Domino's Pizza on Dawson Road.

At 10.15am yesterday, the teenager is alleged to have demanded money from a 44-year-old male employee.

He is then accused of grabbing cash from the float, pushing the employee in the process.

The teenager was charged with one count of robbery with violence.

He is due to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court tomorrow.

gladstone region queensland police service
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    GALLERY: 17 of Gladstone's most unusual pets

    premium_icon GALLERY: 17 of Gladstone's most unusual pets

    Pets & Animals The Observer has given owners of different animal species a chance to share their beloved pets

    Southern hemisphere's first passport rotary club chartered

    premium_icon Southern hemisphere's first passport rotary club chartered

    News It all happened right here in Gladstone on Saturday night.

    PHOTOS: Brave mum teams up with riders to save lives

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Brave mum teams up with riders to save lives

    News Sandra Moran reflects on trauma of suicide and how to help others