Teen charged, worker injured in alleged pizza store robbery

A 19-year old man is due to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court tomorrow after an alleged robbery.

UPDATE 11.45am:

CASH was stolen and an employee injured at Dominos Pizza on Sunday where an alleged robbery took place.

Store manager Selena Minter said the Dawson Hwy Dominos Pizza was the target of a robbery on Sunday morning at 10.15am.

Queensland Police have this morning charged a 19-year-old man who is alleged to have demanded cash from a male employee at the pizza store.

Ms Minter said $35 was stolen and the 44-year-old employee suffered a back injury during the robbery.

"He has a couple of days off work," she said.

There was no damage to the premises.

Earlier 10.10am:

A 19-YEAR OLD West Gladstone man has been charged after an alleged robbery at Domino's Pizza on Dawson Road.

At 10.15am yesterday, the teenager is alleged to have demanded money from a 44-year-old male employee.

He is then accused of grabbing cash from the float, pushing the employee in the process.

The teenager was charged with one count of robbery with violence.

He is due to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court tomorrow.