Teen charged over savage attack on sleeping man

A TEENAGER has been charged with savagely bashing a homeless man in his sleeping bag at Coolangatta during Cooly Rocks On.

The 16-year-old boy from Coolangatta was arrested by Gold Coast Police on July 23.

He's been accused of grievous bodily harm over the alleged attack on the 59-year-old man, who was treated for serious injuries including a possible broken eye socket, nose and collarbone.

The 59-year-old homeless man was attacked while sleeping on Griffith St in Coolangatta. Picture: Scott Fletcher.

The man was attacked as he slept on the ground next to a building on Griffith St early in the morning, a day after popular nostalgia festival Cooly Rocks On began.

Police believe a glass bottle was used during the beating, which caused outrage in the Tweed and Coolangatta communities.

A spokeswoman for Gold Coast Police could not reveal how the teenager came to their attention.

Officers obtained CCTV footage from fixed safety cameras in Coolangatta during investigations.

The teenager cannot legally be identified.

He will be dealt with under provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

The arrest comes as Tweed and Gold Coast councils consider how to tackle a growing homelessness crisis on both sides of the state border.

It's particularly visible around some public areas, including Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads and Southport CBD.