Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The 19-year-old man is alleged to have committed the crimes between December 2020 and January this year. Picture: Perth Now
The 19-year-old man is alleged to have committed the crimes between December 2020 and January this year. Picture: Perth Now
News

Teen charged over alleged violent rape

by Angie Raphael
26th May 2021 1:12 PM | Updated: 1:36 PM

A young man has been charged after allegedly repeatedly raping and strangling a woman, then distributing an intimate image of her.

The 19-year-old man is alleged to have committed the crimes between December 2020 and January this year after meeting the 18-year-old complainant through a work colleague.

West Australian Police allege the Carramar man “sexually and physically assaulted” the woman.

A young woman (not pictured) was allegedly raped by the man. Picture: Generic
A young woman (not pictured) was allegedly raped by the man. Picture: Generic

Sex assault squad detectives have charged him with three counts of sexual penetration without consent and three counts of impeding another person’s normal breathing or blood circulation by applying pressure to their neck (non-fatal strangulation).

He is also facing one count of distributing an intimate image of another person without their consent.

The man is scheduled to face Perth Magistrates Court on June 2.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Teen charged over alleged violent rape

Just In

    Bull tramples man in Sydney

    Bull tramples man in Sydney
    • 26th May 2021 1:13 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Deepwater man dies after crashing into tree

        Premium Content UPDATE: Deepwater man dies after crashing into tree

        News The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and appealing for anyone with dashcam vision to come forward.

        Deteriorating Lowmead culvert gets upgrade

        Premium Content Deteriorating Lowmead culvert gets upgrade

        News Traffic delays are expected in the area until June 30.

        Gladstone man celebrates $355k lotto win

        Premium Content Gladstone man celebrates $355k lotto win

        Community The winner purchased his life-changing entry at Nextra Valley News.

        Palliative care workshops held across CQ

        Premium Content Palliative care workshops held across CQ

        News Central Queensland residents will have the chance to learn more about palliative...