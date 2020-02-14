Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
Crime

Teen charged for double car theft, serious police assault

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been arrested and charged with stealing two cars in Gladstone last weekend.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said the 17-year-old boy, known to police, faced seven charges including burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing and serious assault to a police officer.

He alleged the boy stole a vehicle from West Ridge Crescent, West Gladstone and dumped it at Katrina Boulevard, New Auckland.

Police allege he stole another car from Penda Ave, New Auckland which was found at O’Malley St, West Gladstone on the weekend.

Sgt Butcher said offences such as the teen’s alleged ones could result in up to seven years’ jail.

The teen will be dealt with under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Anyone with any information regarding any offences in Gladstone should contact PoliceLink on 131 444.

gladstone car theft gladstone crime
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNG electrification receives surprising $1.5M boost

        premium_icon LNG electrification receives surprising $1.5M boost

        News THE campaign to deliver electricity to liquefied natural gas plants on Curtis Island has received a ‘mysterious’ major funding boost.

        • 14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Gel blaster charges an important reminder

        premium_icon Gel blaster charges an important reminder

        Crime Police say there’s only a few people doing the wrong thing and spoiling it for...

        • 14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        OH SNAP!: Croc spotted in Gladstone

        premium_icon OH SNAP!: Croc spotted in Gladstone

        Environment The croc believed to be 3 metres long was spotted over the weekend.

        • 14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        REVEALED: Major HookUp prize is $85k classic fishing boat

        premium_icon REVEALED: Major HookUp prize is $85k classic fishing boat

        News BOYNE Tannum Hookup is going bigger and better than ever for its 25th anniversary.

        • 14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM